If you’ve been waiting for Apple to upgrade its entry-level iPhone you’re probably ready to pre-order the 2020 iPhone SE as soon as possible. But what about picking out the storage capacity? Let’s take a look at some questions to ask yourself to figure out what iPhone SE storage size to buy.

Since Apple doesn’t build its iPhones to work with expandable storage via options like microSD cards, it’s important to make the right decision when you pick up a new iPhone since you can change its storage size after the fact.

While it might be tempting to opt for the base 64GB storage size if you’re on a budget, here are some questions to ask yourself to see if spending just $50 more is worth it to double your storage to 128GB.

How to decide what iPhone SE storage size to buy

What are you using now?

Head to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to check your current iPhone’s storage size and how much of it you’re using. Even if you’re using less than 64GB there are a few more important considerations…

Expected lifespan and upgraded camera

How long are you planning on keeping your new iPhone SE? If the answer is two years or more, you’re likely going to see your storage use grow quite a bit with nice upgrades on the 2020 iPhone SE like the camera improvements that can handle video recording at 4K (roughly 1GB of storage for every 3 minutes of video) Portrait photos, and more.

Music and Media

Even if you use Apple Music or Spotify and other streaming services like YouTube, Netflix, Apple Podcasts etc., having more storage on your iPhone means you can download content to watch or listen to when you’re away from Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. How important that is to you will help guide your decision.

iMessage

Another factor to consider is if you send a lot of pictures, videos, and other content in the Messages app. Opting for a bigger storage size on your iPhone means you won’t have to worry about keeping an eye on attachments piling up and eating up space. This won’t be as much of an issue if you use Messages in iCloud but it’s something to keep in mind.

Wrap-up

If you’re on the fence about what storage size to pick for your new iPhone SE, we recommend bumping up to the 128GB model.

Even if you’re on a budget, with the 128GB iPhone SE only running $50 more dollars at $449, think about that cost difference over 2 years (or more). Is the peace of mind knowing you’ll have plenty of storage for the whole time you use your new iPhone worth $2/month?

At $449, the new entry-level iPhone is still a great value and will give nice flexibility to expand your storage use over time. Most people probably don’t need the 256GB version but if you do, you probably already know or should have found out when checking the storage on your current iPhone.

