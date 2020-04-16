Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Enjoy the podcast?: Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Apple’s only retail store in South Korea reopening April 18
- Bloomberg: Apple over-ear headphones launching ‘later this year’ with swappable magnetic parts
- iPhone SE reported specs: 3 GB RAM, 1821 mAH battery according to Chinese reseller
- Best iPhone SE pre-order deals: Free with trade, gift card, more
- Amazon has Apple’s AirPods Pro for $235, in-stock and ready to ship
- 9to5Toys on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.