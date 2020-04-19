Apple makes detailed design and production instructions available for its custom Face Shield

Earlier this month, Apple shared a full support document detailing the Face Shield it designed for medical workers. Now, the company has shared a second support document detailing how people and companies can make their own face shields.

Apple leads the document with a warning:

These manufacturing instructions should only be used by an expert. Manufacturing the face shields requires professional level expertise in manufacturing and design, and should only be done by professional engineers or machinists in a factory environment.

In the support document, Apple explains what materials are needed to create a face shield, as well as some alternatives that would also suffice if needed. You can also download the detailed design files for Apple’s Face Shield as well.

Apple’s apparent goal with this new webpage is to make it as easy as possible for other people and companies to make face shields for healthcare professionals. Apple is also offering support to those who need assistance with the fabrication of face shields by emailing faceshieldmake@apple.com..

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the custom-designed Apple Face Shield earlier this month, saying that the company plans to ship over 1 million per week to medical professionals around the United States, and eventually to other countries.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: