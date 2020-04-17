Tim Cook tapped for California governor’s business recovery task force during pandemic

Apple has been contributing to coronavirus relief efforts in some big ways like donating over 20M masks, producing face shields, donating money, allowing Apple Card customers to skip payments, and more. Now Apple CEO Tim Cook is going to be helping in another way with California’s business recovery task force that will meet regularly throughout 2020.

The task force was announced today by California’s governor Newsom who has selected 70 members to contribute. Along with Tim Cook, former Disney CEO Bog Iger is part of the task force along with former Chair of the Federal Reserve Janet Yellen, and former Democratic Presidental candidate Tom Steyer will co-chair the group (via CNBC).

As the name suggests, the mission of the group which will meet twice a month during 2020 will be to help California businesses recover as quickly as possible from the impact of the pandemic. CNBC shared some state stats:

California’s economy is the fifth largest in the world and Newsom has acknowledged the stunning economic toll of the coronavirus. A record 2.7 million Californians have filed for unemployment benefits in the last month, according to the governor. The Newsom administration projects the unemployment rate could top records set during the 2009 Great Recession when close to 13% of Californian’s were unemployed.

Just yesterday, Tim Cook and Apple’s other VPs held a company-wide virtual meeting to ease COVID-19 concerns.

