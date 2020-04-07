Apple publishes new details for its Face Shield designed to help health workers avoid coronavirus

As Tim Cook announced over the weekend, Apple has designed and is shipping a custom Face Shield to medical workers on the frontlines of COVID-19. Now, Apple has shared a support document with more details on the Face Shield.

The document goes into detail on how the Face Shield is assembled. There is also a printable PDF of the instructions that are also included in the Face Shield box as well as a video demonstration. Healthcare workers who need additional assistance can also email Apple directly, the support document explains.

One of the benefits of the Face Shield is that it can be sterilized and reused.

You can sterilize and reuse your face shield. It has been evaluated to be compatible with the following chemicals: 70% Ethanol

70% Isopropyl Alcohol

6% Bleach

3% Hydrogen Peroxide

Tim Cook announced Apple’s work on the Face Shield over the weekend. Apple hopes to ship 1 million per week.

We’ve launched a company wide effort bringing together product designers, engineering operations, packaging teams, and our suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for health workers. Our first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in the Santa Clara Valley this past week, and the feedback from doctors was very positive. These pack flat, 100 per box. Each shield is assembles in less than two minutes and is fully adjustable. We’re sourcing materials and manufacturing in the US and China. We plan to ship over 1 million by the end of this week and over 1 million per week after that. We are closely coordinating with medical professionals and government officials across the US to get these to where they’re needed most urgently. We hope to quickly expand distribution beyond the US in both these efforts.

Health professionals have offered praise for Apple’s work so far, as reported by The Mercury News:

The shields, said Smita Rouillard, associate executive director of The Permanente Medical Group for Kaiser Permanente Northern California, help preserve valuable personal protective equipment “for a longer period of time. “It really renews your energy,” Rouillard said, “and your spirit.”

Read more in Apple’s full support guide right here.

