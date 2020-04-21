Tuesday’s best deals include a new all-time low on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, plus rare discounts on Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands, and $50 off the latest MacBook Air. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

16-inch MacBook Pro hits new all-time low

You can currently get Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1,980 via Google Express. That’s as much as $500 off the regular going rate with both 512GB and 1TB models available. Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro sports a completely redesigned “Magic” keyboard alongside a larger 3072×1920 display. There’s 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. We called it a “significant improvement” over the previous-generation model in our hands-on review.

Apple Watch Sport Loop Bands 20% off

Amazon is now discounting a number of Apple Watch Sport Bands in both sizes by 20%. One standout is the Pride Edition Sport Loop Band for $39. As a comparison, it typically goes for $49 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked in months. This model works with both 42 and 44mm Apple Watches. Show your support with a Pride Edition band made of nylon. First released back at WWDC 2019, we found it to be a fun combination of the original and recently updated version in our hands-on review.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air starts from $949

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air from $949. Today’s offers are a $50 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. We’ve only seen this price beat once since it was recently released. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 256GB of storage or more. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Get 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 with VirusBarrier. As a leader in Mac security, Intego has been keeping Macs safe since 1997. The company’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle gives you crucial security tools including VirusBarrier antivirus, NetBarrier two-way firewall, and the capability to scan iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices when they’re connected to your Mac. Get 50% off for a limited time.

