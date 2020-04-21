Pixelmator for iOS adopts Files document browser, new image size presets

With today’s update, Pixelmator for iOS is replacing its custom gallery with the system native Files document picker. This means the app can now better integrate with iCloud Drive and other file providers, with a common UI seen across the system.

As a Pixelmator user, it is now much easier to manage your files, apply tags and interoperate with saved projects in iCloud and other cloud storage services.

Rather than managing a separate Pixelmator library, the app can now simply present the Files interface instead.

If you are starting a new document, the Create Document button in the Files browser launches Pixelmator’s new file flow. This includes templates, new image size presets, and a revamped photo browser. Image size presets let you quickly get up and running with a canvas that matches common sizes, like 3:2 photos or A4 paper.

The new Photos browser provides a rich interface for scanning the library of images stored in the Photos app (like your iCloud Photos). Pixelmator team have coded a custom interface for this which includes an iPad sidebar that mimics the Files experience, with quick access to recents, favorites and album filters.

Pixelmator for iOS is priced at $4.99. Existing users can get the version 2.5 update for free in the App Store.

