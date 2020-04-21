Sonos Radio launches with free music, sports, news, and original programming

Sonos is out today with a software update that brings a free new feature to its HiFi smart speakers, Sonos Radio. The new way to listen offers both ad-supported and ad-free content and includes music, news, and sports along with original programming by DJs and artists.

Sonos announced the news today in a press release and highlighted that half of Sonos users’ listening time happens on “stations.” Now Sonos Radio brings together content from multiple genres in partnership with TuneIn, iHeartRadio, as well as original curated stations from DJs and artists.

Sonos Radio details:

Stream music, news, sports, and original Sonos programming, integrating a growing list of 60,000+ radio stations from around the world from long-time partners, including TuneIn, iHeartRadio (North America), and more partners to come. UK-based radio service Global and Radio.com in the US will be added soon.

Enjoy Sonos Radio’s original programming featuring music handpicked by DJs and artists with: Stream Sonos Sound System: Sonos’ signature ad-free station, curated and hosted by the Sonos team, features a stream of new and well-known music, behind-the-scenes stories, as well as guest artist radio hours from the likes of Angel Olsen (4/22), JPEGMAFIA (4/29), Phoebe Bridgers, Nancy Whang, Jamila Woods, Jarvis Cocker, Jeff Parker, Khruangbin, Soccer Mommy, Vagabon, Vegyn and Whitney. A 60-minute artist hosted radio hour is released every Wednesday, featuring music and commentary about inspiring artists, releases, and the host’s latest work. Ad-Free Artist Stations Ad-free artist stations feature song selections from artists inspired by their own influences and obsessions. In the Absence Thereof…, from Thom Yorke, premiers today and you can find a quote on his inspiration below. Artist stations from Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, David Byrne of Talking Heads, and Third Man Records to follow. Sonos Stations , offering 30+ stations of handpicked music inspired by Sonos customers most loved genres.



Here’s what Radiohead’s Thom Yorke had to say about the station he curated:

“Here in a new form is that ever rolling compilation / office chart habit of mine of putting together what I have found recently that fascinates or moves me, what obsesses me, challenges me, opens new doors, reminds me of what I might have forgotten, is insanely complex or elegantly simple, violent, funny, messy, heavy or light. Whatever has hit me over the head basically. It may be new or old or just dug up again. With all this time we have behind doors I hope this provides a welcome connection and escape…and perhaps stops the walls closing in quite so quick.” – Thom

The company describes Sonos Radio as “a holistic and cohesive way to explore radio” Sonos customers can start using the new feature today. You can learn more in the Sonos announcement post here.

Last fall Sonos launched its first portable Bluetooth speaker that also works on Wi-Fi, check out our full review here.

