Kiwi for G Suite adds Google Cloud Search, new contacts interface, and more third-party integrations

Kiwi for G Suite, the popular application for using Gmail on macOS is out with version 3.0 today with features aimed at extending G Suite in the enterprise. Kiwi is used by many of the Fortune 100 G Suite customers as a way to balance the needs of web-based email with the features of native applications.

In version 3.0, Kiwi for G Suite is adding a new integrated Google Cloud Search. For customers on any Business Tier of G Suite, you now have an integrated Google search for your email, docs, spreadsheets, presentations, drive, etc. There is a dedicated icon in the sidebar that makes it easy for users to find their files across all of their Google apps. Kiwi is also bringing a more accessible address book. Their new slide-out panel allows you to find email addresses, phone numbers, etc.

Kiwi for G Suite recently also added integrated support for the most requested third-party applications, including video conferencing like Zoom, WebEx, and BlueJeans. Users now schedule meetings in their video conferencing app right from their Google Calendar inside of Kiwi without launching another application. Newly added plugins in this 3.0 include:

Zoom Scheduler

WebEx Scheduler

BlueJeans

Grammarly

Virtru

Kiwi customers can also add up to nine accounts to their Kiwi app. This use case is beneficial when a user might have their accounts, but also might need to monitor a shipping or customer service account as well. Previously, Kiwi was limited to four accounts.

In 3.0, Kiwi for G Suite now also gives users the ability to easily access and update their billing information, account settings, and user access. This feature helps not only large organizations better monitor deployments but also allows small teams to take control of implementing the tools their employees need without needing the IT department.

Version 3.0 introduces flexible plans for both small and large businesses that will enable them to start small and grow their licenses as required. Anyone within an enterprise G Suite login can now sign up ad begin using Kiwi with their G Suite enabled domain. They can then either continue with their own account, or be the administrator for a larger team or their entire organization, and add as many additional employees as needed over time.

Kiwi for G Suite 3.0 is available with a 15-day free trial.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: