Apple Watch goals: Polar launches Grit X smartwatch w/ up to 100-hour battery life, cardio and muscle load data, sleep tracking, more

Polar is out with a robust new smartwatch today built for serious athletes. The Grit X features military-grade construction, up to 100-hour battery life, cardio, muscle, and perceived load monitoring, sleep tracking, and more, giving a glimpse at some of the powerful features we hope to see arrive on Apple Watch someday.

Polar unveiled the new Grit X smartwatch touting its strong set of features combined with long battery life in a lightweight design. It’s aimed at endurance athletes and can handle marathons, ultramarathons, and events like Ironman Triathlons.

Developed to help outdoor enthusiasts push their boundaries, Grit X offers a robust and lightweight design, outstanding battery life, and entirely new Polar smart coaching features. Whether you’re out on the trails or preparing for future adventures with supportive workouts indoors, Polar Grit X comes with all the essential tools you need to Power Through Anything.

Going beyond Apple Watch‘s 18-hour battery life, the Polar Grit X features enough power to run the smartwatch with all of its features for 40 hours or “up to 100 hours via a portfolio of power save options, perfect for extended adventures or ultra events.”

More rich features include Polar’s Hill Splitter to track uphill and downhill segments, FuelWise to get alerts on staying hydrated and fuelled up, turn-by-turn GPS, and weather guidance.

The Grit X also takes advantage of Polar’s Smart training suite:

Polar Precision Prime : Track your heart rate directly from the wrist with Polar’s unique sensor fusion technology.

: Track your heart rate directly from the wrist with Polar’s unique sensor fusion technology. FitSpark : Polar Grit X and the FitSparkTM training guide make sure you’re prepared to conquer the trails with ready-made daily workouts that match your recovery, readiness and training history.

: Polar Grit X and the FitSparkTM training guide make sure you’re prepared to conquer the trails with ready-made daily workouts that match your recovery, readiness and training history. Nightly Recharge : Based on yesterday’s performance, Nightly Recharge gives you critical insight into your overnight recovery status so you can make optimal choices relative to exercise, nutrition and sleep hygiene today.

: Based on yesterday’s performance, Nightly Recharge gives you critical insight into your overnight recovery status so you can make optimal choices relative to exercise, nutrition and sleep hygiene today. Training Load Pro : Prevent over and undertraining by monitoring how your session strains the different systems of your body, helping you train more effectively. Training Load Pro takes a comprehensive approach, combining Cardio Load, Muscle Load and Perceived Load into a single, easy-to-understand view.

: Prevent over and undertraining by monitoring how your session strains the different systems of your body, helping you train more effectively. Training Load Pro takes a comprehensive approach, combining Cardio Load, Muscle Load and Perceived Load into a single, easy-to-understand view. Sleep Plus Stages : Track your sleep stages and get detailed insights into your sleep quality.

: Track your sleep stages and get detailed insights into your sleep quality. Running Power​ : Polar’s unique wrist-based measurement monitors your muscular work rate while running. Running Power is the key to gauging running workout intensity, enabling you to hit your perfect run intensities every time.

: Polar’s unique wrist-based measurement monitors your muscular work rate while running. Running Power is the key to gauging running workout intensity, enabling you to hit your perfect run intensities every time. Polar Flow​: Our web and mobile app is the hub on which you review overall training status, analyze training results and plan trainings in detail. The Grit X smartwatch is available starting today priced at $430. It comes in a M/L size in black or green and in a S/M size in white. Additional bands are available from $30 for silicone options, $40 for paracord bands, and $50 for leather ones.

