9to5Mac Happy Hour 274: Magic Keyboard for iPad, Apple Music on Samsung TVs, 23-inch iMac

Zac has hands-on impressions with the Magic Keyboard for iPad, Benjamin has an update on the Logitech trackpad, Apple has a new Mac battery feature, and there’s a 23-inch iMac update rumored.
Subscribe to receive new episodes every Friday: 🟣 Apple Podcasts 🟠 Overcast 🟢 Spotify
Sponsored by Pillow: Pillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.
Sponsored by Intego: Get 9to5Mac’s deal of the month with 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle.
Follow Zac:
Follow Benjamin:
Follow 9to5Mac:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.