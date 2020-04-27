Monday’s best deals include AirPods Pro at $225, plus HomePod back to $205, and various Anker discounts from $11.50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro are $225

Verizon Wireless offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $225. You’d typically pay $249 and we’ve seen them drop to $235 periodically. Today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. We saw this deal earlier in April but it sold out quickly.

Apple’s high-end AirPods deliver a refreshed take with active noise cancellation and up to 24-hours of battery life. Apple’s H1 chip delivers quick connectivity and access to notable features like ‘Hey Siri’ and more. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

HomePod is nearly 33% off

Trusted Seller Other World Computer offers Apple’s HomePod from $205. These are new and open-box models complete with all original accessories. You’d typically pay $299 for these speakers, which is down from the original $349 price tag. This is a match of our previous 2020 mention.

Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. OWC includes a full one-year warranty with purchase on this open-box model.

Anker’s Apple Watch charger, more on sale

Anker’s latest sale at Amazon is highlighted by the brand’s popular 2-in-1 iPhone and Apple Watch Wireless Charger for $24. As a comparison, it typically goes for $30 with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve tracked to date.

This wireless charger offers support for iPhone and Android devices, plus has a dedicated spot for your Apple Watch. You’ll need to provide your own charging puck for Apple’s wearable. Going this route will help simplify your nightstand setup. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

