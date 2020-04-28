New discounts on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro bring prices down to $799, plus the first deal on the new Powerbeats earbuds, and Wyze Cam sees a rare price drop. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $200 on 2018 iPad Pro

Amazon and B&H are now taking up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro. Deals start at $799 across both Wi-Fi and Cellular models.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Cellular connectivity ensures you’ll be able to work wherever you go.

New Powerbeats see first discount

Verizon Wireless offers then new Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones for $119. This is the first discount we’ve seen from the regular $150 price tag since these headphones were announced. The refreshed Powerbeats wireless earbuds offer Apple’s new H1 chip with up to 15-hours of listening time on a single charge. You can also leverage Siri and more, all in one sleek package.

Rare deals on Wyze Cam

Amazon offers a 2-pack of Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Security Cameras for $42. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $52 for this bundle. Today’s deal is right at the Amazon all-time low price historically. Wyze Cam is one of the most popular security accessories on the market today, blending features and affordability into one compact package. A few notable features include free cloud storage along with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. You’ll be able to count on 1080p feeds along with night vision and a built-in LED light that illuminates to nearly 30-feet away.

