Todoist launches ‘Upcoming View’ for better task management on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Popular task management software Todoist is out with an update today across all platforms that brings a handy “Upcoming View” feature to make it easier to keep track of your GTD items.

Todoist detailed the all-new feature in a blog post today:

Whether you use Todoist to organize your life or work, staying on top of a busy schedule is about to get easier with new Upcoming View. It’s a bird’s eye look at your tasks that makes it simple to manage all your due dates in one place.

Upcoming View can be found under “Today” when tapping the top left navigation menu (three-line icon) on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the web.

Todoist highlights it’s easy to see tasks that are due soon as well getting a glimpse at the weeks and months ahead.

To see what’s new on a specific day, just tap the date at the top of your screen. To see even farther into the future, you can jump to any future week by scrolling the top bar: Just swipe left on mobile or click the right arrow on web/desktop.

Upcoming View is rolling out to all users for all platforms over the next 24 hours. Todoist is a free download for iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch and Mac with a subscription from $3.99/month unlocking all of the app’s features.

Check out all the details on the new feature as well as the creation process on Todoist’s blog here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: