Apple shares behind the scenes look at music production on MacBook Pro with Grammy-nominated Oak Felder

Apple has shared a new video today on its YouTube channel taking a look behind the scenes at how Grammy-nominated Oak Felder approaches music production, how his MacBook Pro is important to his workflow, and more.

The new almost seven-minute video offers a neat look at how Felder thinks and feels about music production.

The sounds you collect are like expereinces and just like experiences those sounds make up the personality of your music, I really believe that.

He also talked about how important it is for him to have quick access to all his production tools on his MacBook Pro and that it means he can easily pop into any studio at any time to work with an artist on the spot.

Later he shared how he defines a producer’s job:

You know what man, I think a producer’s job is to be a mirror for the artist. I’m supposed to reflect back what I get from them.

Check out the full behind the scenes video below:

Follow hitmaking, Grammy-nominated songwriter and music producer Oak Felder as he creates a new song. Along the way, he speaks about music production, creating his own unique sound, working with the world’s top artists, and what it means for young artists to have access to powerful technology.

