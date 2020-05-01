Today’s best deals include Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ models at $100 off, plus notable discounts on Mac mini, and Bowers & Wilkins wireless headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 Nike+ deals

Best Buy is currently taking $100 off Apple Watch Series 5, notably bringing various models including Nike+ down to as little as $299. This is a match of the lowest Apple Watch Series 5 price we’ve tracked and the best Nike+ offering all-time.

Make sure to put your savings towards good use and pick up an extra Apple Watch band. There are plenty of options out there, which you can find in our roundup starting at $5. Check out all of our top picks right here.

Mac mini discounted by $200

B&H is back to take up to $200 off Apple’s 2018 Mac mini. This is a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked as well as our previous mention. Check out the entire sale here. This is a great time to save on upgraded models, which are currently double the discounted rate at Amazon.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Today only, Woot is offering the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $300. Regularly up to $400 at Amazon and Best Buy, today’s deal is up to $100 off and the best we can find. This is also $10 under the Amazon all-time low.

The PX7 feature 43mm drivers and carbon fiber composite arms that “mimic the strength and agility of the fastest vehicles in the world.” Along with the adaptive noise cancellation feature, lifting an ear cup off your head will automatically stop playback and continue once it’s back in place. You’re looking at 30-hours of wireless operation with a 15-minute quick charge for an additional 5-hours.

