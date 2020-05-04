Today’s best deals include $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad and HomePod at $200. You can also save big on the entire iPhone 11 lineup. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Take $99 off 10.2-inch iPad

Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad at up to $99 off the regular going rate. This beats our previous mention by as much as $30 and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in 2020.

With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

HomePod hits $200

Best Buy has launched a new Apple shopping event today with a number of notable deals across the board. Headlining is Apple’s HomePod at $200. That’s down $99 from the regular going rate and $5 less than our previous mention.

Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device.

Entire iPhone 11 lineup on sale

Woot is offering certified refurbished iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $600. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro at $860, which is a $140 price drop from the regular going rate. This is also $40 less than our previous mention and Apple is not yet offering refurbished listings, making this is a rare chance to save.

The latest iPhones from Apple feature a Liquid Retina HD display with new dual or triple camera systems designed to take some of the best smartphone pictures out there. Not to mention, they sport Face ID, support for wireless charging, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty with purchase. Swing over to this landing page for even more deals on Apple’s latest iPhones from $600.

