Apple wins top spot in brand intimacy study for tech industry, behind Amazon, Disney overall

MBLM is out with its 2020 brand intimacy study that looks at the emotional connection that consumers have with companies. While Apple has often ranked number one in the yearly survey, last year YouTube edged it out for the top slot overall. This year Apple has ranked number one for the tech industry but came in behind Amazon and Disney in the overall rankings.

MBLM shared its 2020 brand intimacy study findings on its website today. While Apple dropped from 2nd to 3rd overall, it remained the highest-ranked company in the tech industry. Apple was notably the only “technology and telecommunications” brand to grab a slot in the top 10 companies overall.

This year’s rankings show a new #1 brand, Amazon, with a narrow lead over Disney. Two retail brands made the 2020 Top 10: Walmart, in 9th position, is a new entrant. Media & entertainment in 2020 continues to show strong performance, with three brands in the Top 10. The automotive industry has improved and features four brands in the Top 10. Apple has dropped from second to third place and is the only technology & telecommunications brand in the Top 10.

MBLM’s study consists of data from over 25,000 consumers and 400 brands. The rankings are calculated by “quotient scores” and Amazon took first place overall with 68.3. Disney followed just behind at 67.8 and Apple was just one more point shy with 66.8.

You can play with the filters to see how age, income, and more impact Apple’s intimacy score. For example, if you look at consumers 18-34 years old, they rank Apple lower at 7th overall but still 1st in the tech segment. For those 35-65 years old, Apple was 1st in both overall and the tech industry.

Check out the full study on MBLM’s website.

