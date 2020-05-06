NBC’s Peacock streaming service will be available in the Apple TV app at launch

NBCUniversal officially took the wraps off its Peacock streaming service back in January and kicked off a limited release for Comcast and Cox customers in April. Now with the full launch arriving soon on July 15, NBC has detailed that Peacock will be available directly through the Apple TV app.

NBCUniversal shared the news in a press release today that both the free and paid tiers of Peacock will be available across Apple devices in the Apple TV app as well as the standalone Peacock iOS/tvOS app.

When it launches in July, Peacock will be fully integrated with the Apple TV app, so customers can enjoy a seamless watching experience across Apple devices and find Peacock content in the Watch Now section, add shows, movies and live sports to Up Next to ensure they never miss a thing, and use Siri to easily search for Peacock content. Customers will be able to sign up for Peacock Free or upgrade to Peacock Premium directly within the Peacock app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV using in-app purchase.

While there’s no specific mention of Apple TV Channels support, it sounds like the free Peacock tier is integrated with the TV app and the paid tiers are available as Apple TV Channels.

Peacock will have a range of popular TV shows and movies and will also be the home of The Office when the current deal with Netflix expires.

As we previously covered, there will be a free tier and two paid tiers for Peacock:

Peacock Free will offer 7,500 hours of ad-supported programming, including “next-day access to current seasons of first-year NBC shows.” Peacock Free will also include “complete seasons of classic shows,” but specifics on that content library are unknown. Peacock Premium will be available in two tiers: $4.99 per month with advertisements and $9.99 per month with no ads. Both tiers of Peacock Premium will get you additional content that won’t be available to Peacock Free users, including early access to late-night shows and sports. One nice detail is that Peacock will include a maximum of 5 minutes of ads per hour.

Learn more about NBC’s Peacock on the streaming service’s landing page here.

