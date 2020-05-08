Apple Stores in Germany next to begin reopening on May 11

Apple Stores in Germany will be among the next to reopen after extended closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Following reopenings across South Korea, Austria, and Australia in recent weeks, Germany’s 15 Apple Stores will all reopen on May 11 at 11:00 A.M.

Germany hasn’t mitigated coronavirus infections to the extent of other regions where Apple Stores have reopened, but the country has seen a steady decline in daily new cases for over a month. The flattened curve was enough for Chancellor Angela Merkel to begin easing Germany’s national lockdown and allowing larger retail stores to resume business.

Apple Stores in Germany will adhere to familiar health and safety precautions for the foreseeable future. Here’s what you should expect to see the next time you visit:

Initial focus on service and support

Customers are encouraged to shop online

Walk-in customers may experience delays

Number of customers limited to maintain distancing

Reduced store operating hours

Masks must be worn inside

Contactless temperature checks required before entry

Display devices cleaned regularly

Today at Apple sessions paused

Overnight Apple also launched an online store hub (U.S. localization only, for now) with links to Apple shopping services and answers to frequently asked questions.

