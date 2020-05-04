All but one Apple Store in Australia reopen on May 7

- May. 4th 2020 4:29 pm PT

21 of Australia’s 22 Apple Stores will reopen on May 7 at 10:00 a.m. following extended closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apple has been cautiously reopening stores around the world as local conditions permit. In an interview last week, Tim Cook noted that stores in Austria and Australia would reopen within 1-2 weeks, but did not specify exact dates.

Reduced operating hours, physical distancing, and a focus on support — it’s a familiar tune. Apple’s tried-and-true guidelines for safe and responsible store reopenings will extend to Australia. Earlier today, Apple announced that its only store in Austria reopens May 5 with the same precautions.

One notable store in Australia, Apple Sydney, will not reopen this week. The flagship location closed in January for renovations that are expected to include a Today at Apple Forum for creative sessions. It’s not known if the coronavirus pandemic had a significant impact on the renovation timeline, but celebrating a remodeled store in the midst of public health crisis wouldn’t be appropriate.

If you live in a region where Apple Stores have reopened, consider trying the Apple Store or Apple Support apps before venturing outside.

