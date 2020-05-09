Rumor: ‘AirPods Studio’ name and $349 price for Apple’s over-ear headphones

A new rumor suggests Apple’s over-ear headphones will carry the “AirPods Studio” branding with a $350 price point. The headphones are expected to be released later this year, according to reports from sources including Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo.

Today’s rumor comes from YouTuber and leaker Jon Prosser. Prosser suggests that Apple’s long-rumored over-ear headphones will be named “AirPods Studio” and come in at $349. This prices them in line with noise canceling headphones from companies like Bose and Sony.

It’s unsurprising to see Apple stick with the successful AirPods brand for its over-ear headphones. This will also help differentiate the headphones from existing Beats products. If this rumor pans out, here’s how Apple’s AirPods lineup will look with the addition of the over-ear headphones:

Back in March, 9to5Mac offered the first look at Apple’s over-ear headphones thanks to a glyph found in iOS 14. Bloomberg recently reported that the headphones will feature a magnetic and customizable design with varying headband styles. Ming-Chi Kuo has said the high-end headphones will enter mass production in mid-2020, which suggests a release in late summer or early fall.

We rounded up everything we know about Apple’s over-ear headphones last month, and you can read the full details here. What do you think of the AirPods Studio name and $349 price point? Let us know down in the comments!

