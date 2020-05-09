Meeter is a new Mac app for quickly joining Zoom meetings, Google Hangouts, and more

If you’re working from home like me at the moment, your calendar has gone from a list of places to be to a list of virtual meetings to join. I found a new app that is going to be perfect for this time period. Meeter is a new macOS app that, once installed, will live in your Menu bar. It allows you to quickly join your scheduled calls for services like Zoom, Google Hangouts, etc.

Once you connect your calendar, it will pull in all of your upcoming calls and then provide a button to launch the call. It supports Zoom, Google Hangouts, Webex, MS Teams, Google Meet, Jitsi, Ring Central, Amazon Chime, and GoToMeeting. It only works with the built-in macOS calendar, so if you aren’t using it, you’ll need to add those calendars to the app to get started.

Since it uses the macOS authentication for your calendar, you don’t have to enter your calendar credentials over again. All you have to do is approve access once the app launches for the first time.

The app also allows you to add custom contacts and call them directly from the app. This feature is handy if you have frequent phone calls with certain coworkers. It will keep you from having to grab your phone or look up their contact information. This features using the built-in ‘Calls on Other Devices’ feature where your Mac and iPad can make/receive phone calls from your iPhone.

Meeter is free on the Mac App Store, so there is no reason not to give it a shot if you find yourself in multiple Zoom meetings each day. I just discovered it this morning, so I can’t wait to start using it next week. My calendar is just a list of virtual meetings at the moment, so it’ll become my default calendar viewer fo the time being.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: