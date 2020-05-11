Hyper launches Duo 7-in-2 USB-C Hub with 100W PD, 4K 60Hz output, more secure connection

- May. 11th 2020 5:30 am PT

Hyper is out today with an update to one of its most popular I/O products, the HyperDrive Duo 7-in-2 USB-C Hub. The new hub features HDMI video output of 4K @ 60Hz, a removable grip to work with MacBook cases and a more secure connection to your MacBook, 2 USB-C ports with up to 100W charging and 40Gbps data transfer, microSD card reader, and more.

Hyper has improved on the world’s first USB-C hub that it launched back in 2016 for MacBook Pro (now iPad Pro too) with a number of upgrades.

It’s got a new design that offers a more secure connection to your MacBook as well as a removable magnetic grip that makes it easy to use if you have a case on your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air.

Other improvements include video output of 4K @ 60Hz over the HDMI port, and a vegan leather carry pouch and extension cable.

The Duo 7-in-2 USB-C Hub has 2x USB-C ports with power delivery up to 100W and 40Gbps data speeds (60W and 5Gbps on second USB-C port), 2x USB-A ports, and a microSD card reader (UHS-1).

HyperDrive Duo 7-in-2 USB-C Hub features:

  • Now supports 4K60Hz HDMI video output (previously 4K30Hz)
  • New grip to tightly secure hub on MacBook Pro/Air
  • Magnetic grip can be easily removed to extend dual USB-C connectors to work with MacBook Pro/Air with protective cases
  • Extension cable to allow the hub to work with any USB-C device, not only MacBook.
  • Free vegan leather pouch to hold USB-C hub, grip, and extension cable
  • Turns 2 x USB-C on MacBook Pro/Air into 7 ports (HDMI 4K60Hz, USB-C 40Gbps 100W Power Delivery, USB-C 5Gbps 60W Power Delivery, 2 x USB-A 5Gbps, MicroSD/SD 3.0 UHS-I 104MB/s)

Hyper’s new hub works with all of Apple’s MacBooks and even the iPad Pro thanks to the included extension cable allowing it to work with devices with one USB-C port (in addition to those with two).

The HyperDrive Duo 7-in-2 USB-C Hub is available now in space gray or silver priced at $99.99.

Hyper HyperDrive Duo 7-in-2- USB-C Hub MacBook Pro Air

