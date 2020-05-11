Today’s best deals include rare savings on Philips Hue outdoor lighting, AirPods 2 at $130, and iPhone 8/Plus offers budget savings from $200. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Philips Hue Outdoor Lighting Sale

Amazon is offering a number of notable discounts on Philips Hue Outdoor Smart Lighting today. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Calla Outdoor Pathway Kit at $120. That’s down from the usual $150 price tag and right at the historic Amazon all-time price.

With support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, this smart outdoor lighting system is a great way to illuminate your space this summer. As noted in my hands-on review of the Hue lineup, these lights are easy to install and feature premium build quality. It’s a great way to introduce smart home control to your outdoor space.

AirPods drop to $130

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s second-generation AirPods with Charging Case for $130. Normally selling for $159, today’s offer saves you $29, beats the sale price at Amazon by $9, and comes within $1 of the all-time low there.

Armed with Apple’s H1 chip, the latest AirPods offer fast wireless pairing alongside the ability to summon up your voice assistant just by saying Hey Siri. Listening time clocks in at 5-hours per charge, which is boosted to 24-hours with the bundled charging case.

iPhone 8/Plus is a solid budget buy

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Apple iPhone 8/Plus models starting at $200. A $6 delivery fee will be charged otherwise. When available, Apple charges at least $339 at its refurb storefront. Today’s deal beats our previous mention by $20.

iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID, and a 12MP camera. Woot promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind.

