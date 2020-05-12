Today’s best deals include the first notable discount on Apple’s Pro Display XDR, iPhone essentials from Anker, and third-party Apple Watch Sport Bands from $5. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Pro Display XDR is $300 off

Amazon is offering the Apple 32-inch Pro Display XDR with Nano-Texture Glass for $5,699. That’s $300 off the typical rate and is the first notable discount we’ve tracked. Prepare yourself for arguably one of the best consumer displays to hit the market.

Apple’s Pro Display XDR features a 6K resolution with extreme dynamic range, 1,000-nits of sustained brightness, and up to 1,600 when it peaks. Viewers stand to also benefit from full support for P3 wide color gamut and a 10-bit color depth. When it comes to I/O, owners will find one Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB-C inputs. Swing by our video review to hear our take and to daydream about your new display.

Anker iPhone essentials sale from $11

Anker’s latest Amazon sale is headlined by its Powerhouse 200 Portable Rechargeable Generator at $191. As a comparison, it typically sells for $300. We’ve previously seen it at $200 a handful of times. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities.

Ships with a 57600mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power-up drones, your MacBook, and more while on-the-go this summer. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Apple Watch Sport Bands

Amazon offers Apple Watch Sport Bands in various colors from $5. As a comparison, you’d typically pay up to $10 for various different colors. Today’s deal is nearly $1 under our previous mention. Opt for a 3-pack from $13 and save further, which brings great value and is $2 less than our previous mention. These sport bands are made from “soft silicone” and feature a comparable design to Apple’s official options, for a fraction of the price.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Wyze Band Review: Track your heart rate and control Alexa for just $25 [Video]

Tranya Rimor Review: Affordable true wireless earbuds for audiophiles [Video]

Hands-on: Some of our favorite WFH accessories for the casual gamer [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: