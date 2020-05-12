Apple Store app for iPhone and iPad updated with Dark Mode support

At long last, Apple today has released a new version of the Apple Store app for iOS with support for Dark Mode. This update comes after Apple redesigned and revamped the Apple Support app with Dark Mode last month.

The new Apple Store app interface is a mix of true black and dark gray design. It adheres to your iPhone or iPad’s system setting for Dark Mode, meaning it automatically changes based on your preferences.

Other than Dark Mode support, the update includes bug fixes and performance improvements. Here are the release notes for today’s update:

Browse, buy, and explore in Dark Mode, a dramatic new look that seamlessly integrates into the app

Various bug fixes and enhancements

You can download the latest version of the Apple Store app for iPhone and iPad on the App Store for free. What do you think of this new Dark Mode interface? Let us know down in the comments!

