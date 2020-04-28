Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad revamped with new interface, Dark Mode, more

Apple has released a major update to the Apple Support app for iPhone and iPad today. The update brings a new user interface, Dark Mode support, and much more.

Today’s update brings the app to version 4.0, and it comes as more Apple customers than ever before are relying on at-home support options for their software and devices.

Apple says that the new version of the Apple Support app makes it easier for users to find step-by-step troubleshooting guides for their devices. A new “Products” interface also simplifies the process of finding information about all of your devices and services. The app opens to the details about the device you’re currently using.

There’s also a “new and improved” experience for communicating with Apple Support through chat and call. Here are the full release notes for the latest version of Apple Support for iPhone and iPad:

All new customized user interface, including Dark Mode support

Get smarter solutions for even more topics using guided, step-by-step troubleshooting

It’s now easier to find support for all of your Apple services and subscriptions

New and improved chat and call experiences

Apple Support is available as a free download on the App Store.

