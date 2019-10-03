Apple updates App Store Connect for iOS with support for Dark Mode

Apple is continuing its trend of updating its numerous iOS applications for iOS 13. This evening, the App Store Connect app for iOS has been updated with Dark Mode support, as well as stability improvements and bug fixes.

With Dark Mode support, App Store Connect will now follow your system-wide iOS setting and adhere to a dark or light theme. App Store Connect has traditionally had an all-white design, so the addition of Dark Mode makes it a lot less jarring in low-light environments:

Support for Dark Mode, ideal for low-light environments. Requires iOS 13

Stability improvements and bug fixes

Over the last few weeks, Apple has swiftly been rolling out updates to its iOS applications with support for Dark Mode and other iOS 13 features, such as external drive support for iMovie.

