iWork for iOS updated to take advantage of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13

Apple has released updated versions of its iWork apps for iPhone and iPad to take advantage of new features that are available with iOS 13 and iPadOS 13.

New features for the iWork iOS suite include Dark Mode support, external drive support, multitasking support in iPadOS 13, the ability to use custom fonts from the App Store, and much more for iPhone and iPad.

Pages 5.2 release notes:

Enable Dark Mode to emphasize your content.*

On iPadOS, use Pages in multiple spaces or edit two documents side by side in Split View.

Support for new iOS 13 and iPadOS text editing and navigation gestures.*

Set the default font and font size used for all new documents created from basic templates.

Use custom fonts installed from the App Store.*

Capture a screenshot of an entire document, mark it up, then easily share it as a PDF.*

Access files from a USB drive, external hard drive, or file server.*

Listen to an audio representation of your chart using VoiceOver.*

Add accessibility descriptions to audio, video, and drawings.

Improved accessibility of exported PDFs.

Support for HEVC-formatted movies, enabling reduced file size while preserving visual quality.

Select multiple objects by pressing Shift or Command on a hardware keyboard. *Requires iOS 13 or iPadOS

Numbers 5.2 release notes:

Enable Dark Mode to emphasize your content.*

On iPadOS, use Numbers in multiple spaces or edit two spreadsheets side by side in Split View.

Support for new iOS 13 and iPadOS text editing and navigation gestures.*

Use custom fonts installed from the App Store.*

Capture a screenshot of an entire spreadsheet, mark it up, then easily share it as a PDF.*

Access files from a USB drive, external hard drive, or file server.*

Listen to an audio representation of your chart using VoiceOver.*

Add accessibility descriptions to audio, video, and drawings.

Improved accessibility of exported PDFs.

Support for HEVC-formatted movies, enabling reduced file size while preserving visual quality.

Select multiple objects by pressing Shift or Command on a hardware keyboard. *Requires iOS 13 or iPadOS

Keynote 5.2 release notes:

On iPadOS, use Keynote in multiple spaces or edit two presentations side by side in Split View.

Support for new iOS 13 and iPadOS text editing and navigation gestures.*

Use custom fonts installed from the App Store.*

Capture a screenshot of an entire presentation, mark it up, then easily share it as a PDF.*

Access files from a USB drive, external hard drive, or file server.*

Listen to an audio representation of your chart using VoiceOver.*

Add accessibility descriptions to audio, video, and drawings.

Improved accessibility of exported PDFs.

Support for HEVC-formatted movies, enabling reduced file size while preserving visual quality.

Select multiple objects by pressing Shift or Command on a hardware keyboard. *Requires iOS 13 or iPadOS

Pages, Numbers, and Keynote are free downloads from the App Store (if you’re not seeing version 5.2 for each app yet, they’ll be available shortly.)

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: