Apple’s music recognition and lyrics discovery app, Shazam, is out today with an update ahead of the iOS 13 public release tomorrow that brings support for Dark Mode, new gestures, and more.

Shazam version 13 was released today on the App Store and comes with the headline feature of Dark Mode support to go along with iOS 13. As you’d expect, the update means the app respects the iOS 13 system-wide Dark Mode setting and adjusts the app’s theme automatically.

The update also brings a new long press option to add songs to your library or share with friends. A fresh two-finger multi-touch gesture makes it easy to select multiple items.

Full release notes:

We know you’re ready for iOS 13 – so is Shazam! Now you can Shazam in style with Dark Mode. Long press on any track across the app to quickly add it to your favourite streaming app or share it with your friends. Want to quickly select a list of tracks to add to a playlist? Just place two fingers anywhere in a list of tracks and swipe down to multiselect

Shazam is a free download from the App Store.

Related:

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: