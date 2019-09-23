Apple’s TestFlight beta testing app adds support for Dark Mode in iOS 13

Sep. 23rd 2019

Apple’s beta testing app TestFlight has today been updated with support for Dark Mode. The update comes following last week’s release of iOS 13, which includes support for a system-wide Dark Mode.

Dark Mode in iOS 13 can be manually enabled via Settings or Control Center, or automatically turned on based on a schedule or time of day. TestFlight taps into that by automatically adjusting its theme based on your system-wide theme.

The lack of Dark Mode in TestFlight was noticeable following the release of iOS 13 given the app’s all-white interface. With today’s update to version 2.5, however, TestFlight is now fully compatible with Dark Mode.

You can download TestFlight on the App Store for free. For a gigantic list of apps that support Dark Mode, sign in with Apple, and check out our full roundup right here.

