These iOS 13 apps work with Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, Voice Control, and more

iOS 13 has officially arrived with Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, Voice Control, and loads of other features. Apple’s new system-wide Dark Mode changes the theme of Apple’s apps manually, based on time of day, or local sunset and sunrise. Third-party apps have to update for iOS 13 to respond to the same system setting (even if they already featured their own themes).
Since iOS 13 is here, our favorite apps from the App Store can start taking advantage of Dark Mode, the new ‘Sign in with Apple‘ alternative log-in to Facebook and Google, advanced Voice Control accessibility features, and more. We’re collecting the top apps with iOS 13 features available or coming soon below.
Note that a few of these apps may be still in beta or propagating through the App Store. Our list of featured apps will be updated over the next few days so check back for more apps!
Apple Apps:
- Shazam
- TestFlight (in beta)
Entertainment:
- djay – DJ App & Mixer features file browsing and Voice Control
- Memorised – Word Memory Game
- Musixmatch Lyrics Finder
- Outcast podcast player features independent Apple Watch app with streaming and Siri control
- Pandora features Dark Mode and Siri integration
- Picky Music Player
- Power Player music player
- Soor music player
Finance:
- Bill Organizer
- Copilot: Smart Budgets & Bills
- Debit & Credit finance manager
- Finances 2
- MoneyCoach – Budget Manager
- Spend Stack – Budgeting Lists
Health and Fitness:
- Caffiend – Caffeine Tracker features Dark Mode and Voice Control
- CleanLift – Weight Training
- HealthFit
- MediCall: Emergency Medical ID
- MediWear: Medical ID for Watch
- MySwimPro features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch app
- MyTriPro – Triathlon Training features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch app
- Pedometer++
- RunIn – Running Intervals features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch app
- Sleep Watch by Bodymatter
- Slopes: Ski & Snowboard features Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, search tokens, and Low Data Mode
- SmartGym features independent Apple Watch app
- Swing – A.I. Tennis App features Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and independent Apple Watch app
- Tempo for Runners
- WaterMinder features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch app
- Weight Lifting Tracker by Bolt
HomeKit:
Lifestyle:
- CardPointers for credit card points features Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and Voice Control
- Glovo food delivery
- OpenTable features Dark Mode and Siri integration
Navigation and Travel:
- App in the Air features Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple
- Bird scoot scoots
- FairTrip – Travel Guide
- Flighty – Live Flight Tracker
- Google Maps features Siri control
- Hinfo hotel info app
- Outdoorsy – RV Rentals
- Plane Finder – Flight Tracker
- Tripsy: Travel Planner
- Waze features Siri control
News and Weather:
- 9to5Mac
- Dark Sky
- Carrot Weather features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch
- Fiery Feeds for RSS
- Instapaper (coming soon)
- Google News
- Lire for RSS
- News Explorer
- Pennant sports standings
- Reeder for RSS
- Unread for RSS
- Weather Up
Photos and Images:
- Emoji Stickers Builder
- Momento GIF maker
- Lensa photo editor features Dark Mode and Voice Control
- Lumy photographic time tracker features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch app
- Over – Text to Photos features Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple
Productivity:
- 1Writer
- AnyList
- Bear notes app features Dark Mode and PencilKit
- Cardhop features Dark Mode, Voice Control, and improved Siri Shortcuts
- Calendar 366
- Calendars 5 by Readdle
- Class Timetable
- Edison Mail
- Fantastical features Dark Mode, Voice Control, and improved Siri Shortcuts
- Memento reminders app
- Pocket Lists
- Prioritize: Organized To-Do
- Scrivener
- SignEasy for signing documents
- Scribble Together Whiteboard
- Things features Dark Mode and Voice Control
Social and Blogging:
- Apollo for Reddit features Dark Mode, Game Controller support, and Voice Control
- Facebook previewed but not available
- Instagram and WhatsApp not updated
- Messenger has its own dark theme but not system support
- Jay for Tweeting
- Micro.blog features Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple
- Pinterest (rolling out)
- Slack
- Telegram
- WordPress features Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and Voice Control
Utilities and More:
- 1Password features Dark Mode and Voice Control
- Bean There coffee shop discovery
- Bingo Machine Number Caller
- Canary Mail (coming soon)
- Calzy calculator features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch app
- Countdown date tracker
- Crouton meal planner
- Dashlane password manager features Dark Mode and Voice Control
- Dice by PCalc
- Digits Tape Calculator
- Ferrite Recording Studio
- Just Press Record features Dark Mode and Voice Control
- Kitchen Stories Recipes features Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple
- Live Home 3D for interior design features Dark Mode and ARKit 3
- Opener
- PCalc
- Parcel – Delivery Tracking features Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple
- Remote Control for Mac
- Secure ShellFish – SFTP client features Dark Mode, Files, and Shortcuts integration
- Strongbox Password Safe
- Sky Guide features Dark Mode and ARKit 3
- Step Two for two-step verification
- Translate Now
- UniChar — Unicode Keyboard
- Universe Converter for ArtNet
- Wikipedia
- Working Copy – Git client
- World Clock Time Widget
- Wright search app features Dark Mode and Voice Control
Developers, thank you all for sharing your iOS 13 apps! Our list can’t be 100% comprehensive so please continue to share your app updates with me on Twitter @apollozac.