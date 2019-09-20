These iOS 13 apps work with Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, Voice Control, and more

iOS 13 has officially arrived with Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, Voice Control, and loads of other features. Apple’s new system-wide Dark Mode changes the theme of Apple’s apps manually, based on time of day, or local sunset and sunrise. Third-party apps have to update for iOS 13 to respond to the same system setting (even if they already featured their own themes).

Since iOS 13 is here, our favorite apps from the App Store can start taking advantage of Dark Mode, the new ‘Sign in with Apple‘ alternative log-in to Facebook and Google, advanced Voice Control accessibility features, and more. We’re collecting the top apps with iOS 13 features available or coming soon below.

Note that a few of these apps may be still in beta or propagating through the App Store. Our list of featured apps will be updated over the next few days so check back for more apps!

Apple Apps:

Entertainment:

Finance:

Health and Fitness:

HomeKit:

Lifestyle:

CardPointers for credit card points features Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and Voice Control

Glovo food delivery

OpenTable features Dark Mode and Siri integration

Navigation and Travel:

News and Weather:

Photos and Images:

Emoji Stickers Builder

Momento GIF maker

Lensa photo editor features Dark Mode and Voice Control

Lumy photographic time tracker features Dark Mode and independent Apple Watch app

Over – Text to Photos features Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple

Productivity:

“features dark mode, improved Siri Shortcuts, and iPad features multiple windows”?

Social and Blogging:

Apollo for Reddit features Dark Mode, Game Controller support, and Voice Control

Facebook previewed but not available Instagram and WhatsApp not updated Messenger has its own dark theme but not system support

Jay for Tweeting

Micro.blog features Dark Mode and Sign in with Apple

Pinterest (rolling out)

Slack

Telegram

Twitter

WordPress features Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and Voice Control

Utilities and More:

Developers, thank you all for sharing your iOS 13 apps! Our list can’t be 100% comprehensive so please continue to share your app updates with me on Twitter @apollozac.