Edison Mail is launching dark mode for its iPhone and iPadOS apps today in preparation for the release of iOS 13 later today and iPadOS 13 later this month.

Edison Mail Dark Mode is currently available worldwide on iOS devices updated to iOS 13. While the public beta and developer betas are available for download today, the general release will be available tomorrow. Since launching on iOS in 2016, Edison Mail has offered AI-based features with email including lightning-fast speed, managing all email accounts in one place, blocking unwanted senders, automatically blocking read receipt email trackers without degrading image experiences, and simplifying management of newsletter subscriptions, packages, bills, and more. Edison Mail is a great alternative for the stock email app on iOS.

Edison Mail is also launching Price Alert on Android. Edison Mail Price Alert was introduced for iOS back in June. If you turn on the feature, the app’s AI will automatically monitor the price of the items you buy from major retailers (via the receipts in your mailbox), and notify you if there is an opportunity for a refund for price drops more than $1. Price Alert only monitors stores offering Price Match policies, so it’s a great way to get the best deals.

The company behind Edison Mail has also dropped a tidbit about a much-requested addition to their product line. Edison Mail for macOS is also coming soon, and it’s slated for release at the end of 2019.

You can download the updated version of Edison Mail for iOS on The App Store for free.

