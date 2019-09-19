On the heels of iOS 13 being released to the public, Google Maps and Waze for iOS have both been updated with Siri integration. This means you can now ask Siri to get you directions to a certain place using Google Maps or Waze on iPhone and CarPlay.

Apple first demonstrated this feature back at WWDC, using Waze as the example. With updates today, however, both Waze and Google Maps can now be accessed via Siri on iPhone and CarPlay. This means you can now ask Siri to give you directions using your preferred navigation app.

For instance, you can say, “Hey Siri, get me directions to the mall using Google Maps,” and you’ll be taken to the Google Maps app with directions waiting for you. The same applies to Waze, as well. If you don’t indicate a specific app in your Siri command it will default back to Apple Maps.

Google Maps and Waze are available on the App Store as free downloads. We expect more applications to be updated with Siri integration, Dark Mode, Sign in with Apple, and more over the coming days and weeks.

