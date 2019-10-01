Swift Playgrounds for iPadOS updated with Dark Mode, new SwiftUI support, more

Apple has updated yet another one of its applications with support for new iOS 13 and iPadOS features. Swift Playgrounds has been updated today with Dark Mode support, Learn to Code enhancements, and more.

With Swift Playgrounds for iPad version 3.1, the app supports Dark Mode in iPadOS 13. This means the app’s design will adapt based on your system-wide setting. Today’s update also includes new integration with SwiftUI for building in new playgrounds you create.

Here’s the full change log for today’s update:

Use the new dark coding theme when running Dark Mode in iPadOS 13

In Learn to Code, help Byte and friends explore their world at night when using Dark Mode in iPadOS 13

Build with the SwiftUI framework in new playgrounds you create

Includes Swift 5.1 and the iOS 13 SDK

For those unfamiliar, Swift Playgrounds is Apple’s iPad app that aims to make it fun and interactive for people to learn how to code:

Swift Playgrounds is a revolutionary app for iPad that makes it fun to learn and experiment with code. You solve interactive puzzles in the guided “Learn to Code” lessons to master the basics of coding, while additional challenges let you explore code and create programs that are engaging and unique.

