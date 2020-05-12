Pad & Quill has announced a somewhat bizarre-sounding product: a case to protect your iPad Magic Keyboard case!

Yep, the new Copertina case is designed to wrap around the outside of your Magic Keyboard which is itself wrapped around your iPad …

I’ve not been this excited in 10 years to announce our Saint Paul, USA made cases. Our historic bindery is open, working with all safety measures in place and we are crafting two NEW beautiful, durable and lightweight cases for the iPad Pro and Keyboards. Excited to send them next week! Italian Definition: Copertina [Koper’tina] A sleeve or protective jacket. When we dreamed up a case for the new Magic/Smart Keyboard and iPad Pro 12.9 combination we thought this Italian word perfect described what we wanted to achieve. An artisan-crafted book cover that protects your technology with style and grace. The Copertina feels like you’re holding a real book in your hand…because you are. Handmade in our historic bindery in Saint Paul, USA, This ultra-slim durable case is made with archival quality linen buckram. This is one of the strongest book cloth materials on the planet. We combined that with our unique 3M based clean release material to create minimal weight with maximum protection. This is the same 3M material used in 10’s of thousands of our iPad and iPhone cases. The Copertina Magic Case for iPad Pro 12.9 includes the option for an interior pocket for those quick documents on the go. We back this case with our 2-year bindery warranty and 30-day money-back promise.

The product isn’t quite as silly as it sounds. My main complaint about the Magic Keyboard was the look and feel.

I’ve never been a great fan of Apple’s polyurethane for cases and covers. In the past, I used to go for the leather Smart Covers before those were discontinued, and I’d ideally prefer to see this in leather. I mean, the material is inoffensive enough, it just doesn’t look stylish or feel premium. And for this price, it really should.

The Copertina solves that. At the same time, it adds bulk to solve a problem Apple shouldn’t have created in the first place.

The Copertina Magic Case costs $89.95 for the 11-inch version, and $99.99 for the 12.9-inch model, but coupon code PQ15 will get you 15% off both prices at checkout. Both cases are available for pre-order today, and will ship week commencing May 17.

