Every 2020 iPad Pro is on sale in today’s best deals, plus up to $900 off MacBook Pro, more

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break is headlined by the latest iPad Pros from $749, plus a new Best Buy 1-day sale, and deals on VIZIO’s AirPlay 2-enabled TVs. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Every 2020 iPad Pro model discounted

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is back with another batch of deals on the latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Prices start at $749 with free shipping for all. Both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations are on sale, with all storage capacities discounted.

Apple recently upgraded its iPad Pro with a new camera system, faster internal processor, and more. It’s available in both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations with the base model now offering 128GB of storage. You can learn more in our top 20 features video that details all of the best new upgrades on Apple’s latest iPad Pro.

Best Buy 1-day sale discounts MacBook Pro, more

Best Buy is out with a new 1-day sale featuring notable discounts on Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Pros, various smart home accessories, and more.

Our top pick is Apple’s previous-generation 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/32GB/1TB at $2,900. That’s $899 off the original price and down as much as $600 from other retailers. It’s the best offer we’ve tracked on this upgraded model. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro sports an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB internal SSD. Ships with four Thunderbolt 3 ports, Touch Bar, Touch ID, and more.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K TV sports AirPlay

B&H currently offers the VIZIO M-Series 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K HDR TV (M658-G1) for $600. Down from its $750 going rate at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer comes within $2 of our previous mention for the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen to date.

With a 65-inch 4K HDR panel leading the way, this quantum dot TV comes equipped with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit compatibility, as well as Chromecast integration. Built-in smart capabilities offer easy access to popular streaming services, as well. There are also four HDMI ports as well as a single USB slot included.

