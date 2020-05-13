Stacktrace Podcast 083: “When you link a framework…”

May. 13th 2020

The recent Facebook SDK crashing incident leads John and Rambo into a deep-dive on third party SDKs and various ways to handle them. Also, new thoughts and details on the rumored AirPods Studio headphones, how writing about a topic can make you re-examine your opinions on it, and the launch of FusionCast.

