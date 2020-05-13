Stacktrace Podcast 083: “When you link a framework…”

The recent Facebook SDK crashing incident leads John and Rambo into a deep-dive on third party SDKs and various ways to handle them. Also, new thoughts and details on the rumored AirPods Studio headphones, how writing about a topic can make you re-examine your opinions on it, and the launch of FusionCast.
Sponsored by Bitrise: iOS Continuous Integration and Delivery for building better applications, faster. Sign up for free and learn more here.
Download MP3
Links
- John’s “Propagating user-facing errors in Swift” article
- FusionCast
- Raphael Lopes on Dribbble
- Bloomberg’s report on AirPods Studio
- 9to5Mac’s report on AirPods Studio
- The big Facebook crash of 2020 and the problem of third-party SDK creep
- Rambo’s Washington Post interview
- Facebook’s iOS SDK
- NSObject’s load method
- Charles Proxy
- MultipeerKit
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel