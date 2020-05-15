Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Sponsored by GoodTask: A powerful task manager for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch that’s built on the iOS Reminders and Calendar apps. Learn more and get started for free today.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Kuo: New 10.8-inch iPad and 9-inch iPad mini on the way, Apple Glasses in 2022 ‘at the earliest’
- Some iPad Pro users complaining that the Magic Keyboard causes excessive battery drain
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is up to $99 off, deals from $250
- Apple AirPods Pro are yours at $224 shipped, one of the best prices yet
- 9to5Toys on Twitter
Enjoy the podcast?:
Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Daily!
Follow Chance:
Follow Trevor:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.