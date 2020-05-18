If you’re having trouble with a HomeKit accessory or selling or giving it away, follow along for how to remove HomeKit accessories from the Home app. We’ll look at removing devices that connect with a bridge as well as those without.
Whether you’ve never removed a HomeKit accessory from the Home app or it’s been a while, below we’ll cover a few different scenarios you might come across on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
If you’re seeing a HomeKit device that won’t respond, sometimes removing it and repairing it will solve the issue.
And especially as you start adding more HomeKit accessories to your setup you’ll likely start to value keeping your Home app organized more and more. If you’re looking for a handy way to store your HomeKit codes, HomePass is a great option to do it right on your iPhone.
How to remove HomeKit accessories from the Home app
- Open the Home app
- Long-press on an accessory (on Mac right-click)
- Tap the Settings gear in the bottom right corner (or just swipe down)
- Swipe to the bottom and look for Remove Accessory
- Tap it once, then again to confirm
Here’s how this looks on iPhone:
For HomeKit devices with a bridge:
- In the HomeKit device’s settings, tap Bridge
- Toward the top, you’ll see how many devices are connected through that bridge
- If you’re ready to remove all devices connected through it, tap Remove Bridge from Home
- If you don’t want to remove all devices, try heading to the accessory’s app (in my case Lutron) to remove just a single accessory.
