Mac: How to change your Home app wallpaper

Apr. 22nd 2020

0

The Home app includes the option to add a custom wallpaper, however, if you’ve done this on your iPhone, you may have realized it doesn’t sync to Mac (or iPad). Follow along for how to change your Home app wallpaper on Mac.

If you’ve customized your Home app wallpaper on your iPhone, it’s the same process on iPad, tap the Home icon in the top left, and swipe down to the wallpaper picker. But on Mac, the user interface is a bit different and the same steps don’t apply. Let’s look at two ways to change your Mac’s Home app wallpaper for a nice personalized HomeKit experience.

Option 1

  1. Open the Home app on your Mac
  2. If you have a photo you’d like to use on the desktop, you drag it right into the Home app

how to change home app wallpaper Mac walkthrough

Option 2

  1. With the Home app open, click on Edit in the menu bar at the top
  2. Now click Edit Home…
  3. Scroll down to find the wallpaper settings
  4. Scroll to the right to get the option to use a custom photo

Now scroll down to the wallpaper section, then scroll to the far right:

For all the latest HomeKit news and reviews, check out our guide dedicated to Apple’s smart home platform here.

