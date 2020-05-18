iPhone 11/Pro/Max starts at $549 in today’s best deals, plus HomePod is $200, SanDisk storage, more

Today’s best deals include iPhone 11/Pro/Max from $549, HomePod is down to $200, and you can save on WD and SanDisk storage for a limited time. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Various iPhone models on sale from $549

Google Shopping is offering a number of notable deals on certified refurbished Apple 11/Pro/Mox models today via trusted retailer BuySpry. Deals start at $549 with free shipping for all, just be sure to apply the promo code mentioned below to lock-in your savings. Check out the entire sale here.

HomePod returns to $200

Best Buy offers Apple’s HomePod for $200 in both colors. Today’s deal is down from the usual $299 price tag and a match of our earlier spring mention. B&H has it at $285 currently, for comparison.

Apple HomePod delivers Siri and access to Apple Music and more in one sleek package. Add in AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. It’s a great way to add multi-room audio throughout your home while also bringing voice control for your HomeKit setup to the mix.

WD and SanDisk storage sale

Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are all offering notable savings on SanDisk and Western Digital storage today. Headlining is the Western Digital 512GB USB-C Portable SSD for $85. It typically goes for $100 at various retailers. You’ll receive 512GB of storage here in a small footprint with up to 540MB/s transfer speeds across USB-A and USB-C connections. It includes cables for both mediums. This is an ideal option if you find yourself regularly bouncing back and forth between the latest Macs and previous-generation models.

Best trade-in deals

