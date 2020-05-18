Xfinity Mobile launches new 5G plans ahead of iPhone 12 release this fall

Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile carrier announced today that it is launching a new lineup of data plans with 5G capabilities. This announcement comes ahead of this fall’s iPhone 12 releases, which will include 5G connectivity for the first time.

As a quick refresher, Xfinity Mobile is a Verizon MVNO, and therefore it relies on the Verizon 5G network. This means that the Xfinity Mobile 5G network will use Verizon’s mmWave 5G network. All four of this year’s iPhone 12 models are expected to feature support for mmWave 5G as well as the lower speed but longer-range sub-6GHZ 5G.

Xfinity Mobile currently sells two 5G capable devices, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Pricing for the new Xfinity Mobile 5G plans starts at 1 GB for $15, 3 GB for $30, and 10 GB for $60. You can also subscribe to unlimited for $45 per month. Xfinity Mobile touts that the differentiator between its options and other carriers is the ability to “mix and match data options per user on an account.” Here’s what this means:

Unlike most wireless carriers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle. Each of Xfinity Mobile’s new data options includes access to the 5G service at no additional cost.

Xfinity Mobile’s 5G service is available in 34 cities across the United States, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington, DC. Existing Xfinity Mobile customers can opt-in to a 5G data option through the mobile app, the carrier says.

You can learn more in the full press release below:

Xfinity Mobile Introduces 5G Data Options Only Provider to Offer Mobile Customers the Faster Speeds, Lower Latency and Improved Capacity That 5G Has to Offer on All of Its New Cellular Data Options – Unlimited or By the Gig PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Comcast announced that Xfinity Mobile is launching new data plans with 5G services included free, regardless of how customers choose to pay for data, whether its unlimited or by the gig. Xfinity Mobile is the only mobile provider to offer 5G speeds across all new data plans at no additional charge. Further, no other provider gives consumers the freedom and flexibility to modify their data plans throughout the month between 1GB, 3GB, 10GB or Unlimited, all now with 5G capabilities. Xfinity Mobile customers already have access to the fastest Internet at home with Xfinity Internet service, and starting today, Xfinity Mobile customers can access 5G when they are ready to safely be out on the go. Existing Xfinity Mobile customers can opt-in to a 5G data option through the Xfinity Mobile app through an all-digital experience. 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra are already available for purchase on xfinitymobile.com, and additional devices will continue to be added in the future. “From day one, Xfinity Mobile has been proud to be the only provider to empower customers to design a mobile plan that fit their needs, as well as have the flexibility to seamlessly switch between unlimited or per gig to save money. We’re excited to now extend that benefit with 5G data plans,” said Rui Costa, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Customer Value Propositions, Comcast Cable. Xfinity Mobile’s 5G service is available in 34 major cities across the U.S., including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington, D.C. with access to 5G to expand nationwide in the future. Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, no activation fees, and no phone line access fees. New and current customers can choose from two straightforward 5G data options – “By the Gig” shared data starting at 1 GB for $15, 3 GB for $30 and 10 GB for $60, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line*. Unlike most wireless carriers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data options per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data options, at any time during their billing cycle. Each of Xfinity Mobile’s new data options includes access to the 5G service at no additional cost. When combined with the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, Xfinity Mobile customers can save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills. ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION: Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.comfor more information. *Cellular data speeds for Xfinity Mobile customers reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.

