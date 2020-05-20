Apple subsidiary Claris debuts FileMaker 19 with third-party libraries and more

Claris, the Apple subsidiary formerly known as FileMaker, has today announced the next-generation of its low-code FileMaker platform. FileMaker 19 will enable developers to build custom applications while integrating with third-party libraries for the first time.

Claris touts that the new support for third-party libraries in FileMaker 19 will allow developers to “rapidly build sophisticated custom apps” that leverage integration with JavaScript, AI with Apple’s CoreML, and much more. The company highlights a few examples:

Other new features of FileMaker 19 include the ability to create applications directly in FileMaker Cloud as well as to host FileMaker Server on Linux in addition to Mac and Windows.

FileMaker rebranded as Claris back in August and outlined an ambitious growth plan. Claris promised that the core FileMaker product would remain the same amidst the rebrand, but that the company was looking to invest heavily in areas like augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and more.

Last November, Claris debuted the beta of its new Claris Connect platform. Interestingly, the company says that today’s release of FileMaker 19 is the last of the FileMaker yearly releases, with focus apparently is shifting towards Claris Connect instead.

Claris launches FileMaker 19: the company’s first open platform extending low-code development using readily-available JavaScript libraries Businesses and their development partners solve problems faster using add-ons from Claris Marketplace and Apple’s Core ML SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2020 – Claris International Inc., an Apple subsidiary, today announced the launch of FileMaker 19: the company’s first open platform for developers to rapidly build sophisticated custom apps leveraging direct JavaScript integrations, drag-and-drop add-ons, AI via Apple’s Core ML, and more. Through FileMaker 19, developers can be more productive and businesses can now leverage Claris’ global community of developers, marketplace of add-ons, and existing developer resources to collaboratively solve complex digital problems. “As cost pressure grows in our rapidly-changing world, companies need to innovate quickly to boost productivity and deliver for their customers,” said Claris CEO Brad Freitag. “That critical agility is at the core of FileMaker 19 as we open the Claris Platform to the most popular programming language on the planet. We’re excited to see what our 50,000 customers will do with a growing set of add-ons and the ability to integrate any of the millions of JavaScript packages.” Meet FileMaker 19: Fast, extensible, smart FileMaker 19 enables Claris’ global developer community to use the platform they already know to deliver powerful custom apps to more than 1.3 million active users faster than ever before. With FileMaker 19, developers can: Create in a snap with plug-and-play add-ons – Use add-ons like Kanban boards and photo galleries to snap together robust apps faster than ever before, or leverage JavaScript, web services, native FileMaker code and more to create sharable add-ons to sell in the Claris Marketplace.

Use readily-available JavaScript libraries – Use readily-available JavaScript libraries or create custom code to directly embed maps, animated graphics, data visualization, and more into their apps.

Build smarter apps – Enable rich user experiences with Core ML machine learning models, support for Siri Shortcuts, and NFC (near field communication) tag reading. Unlock the potential of data with image classification, sentiment analysis, object detection and more. Additional features Create directly in the cloud – Fast track app deployment by creating apps directly in FileMaker Cloud, skipping the multi-step configuration process and making apps instantly sharable.

Host where you want – In addition to Mac and Windows, FileMaker Server can now be hosted on Linux, an industry standard OS, for high availability and reliability. FileMaker 19 beta reviews “This is the most important release in 15 years.” – Todd Geist, Geist Interactive. “In FileMaker 19…simple drag-and-drop JavaScript add-ons save hundreds of hours of programming.” – Cris Ippolite, iSolutions. “Add-ons are awesome! This will make us much more productive. We already work much in the modular approach, but this is making things much easier.” Claus Lavendt, DataManix. Availability On-prem pricing starts at $15 per user per month. To purchase, go to Claris Pricing click “Buy” to choose a plan. About Claris International Inc. Claris International Inc. is the creator of the world’s leading rapid, low-code development platform, offering a suite of services that empower problem solvers to drive digital transformation in businesses large and small. The company has more than 1.3 million active users globally across SMBs and the Fortune 500. Claris is an Apple subsidiary with an unmatched record of business success of more than 80 consecutive profitable quarters. Claris is headquartered in California with operations worldwide, including London, Paris, Munich, Tokyo, Beijing, and Sydney.

