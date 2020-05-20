[Update: Watch now] Former Apple exec Scott Forstall to appear at Code․org virtual event this week

Update: Watch the full video below.

Scott Forstall, former senior vice president of iOS and one of the main creators behind the iPhone and iPad, will join Code.org’s Code “Break event” this week. Interestingly, Forstall will appear at the event alongside rapper and songwriter Macklemore.

Since departing Apple in 2012, Forstall has stayed largely out of the spotlight, shifting his focus primarily to Broadway production. This week, however, the former Apple executive will make an appearance at Code’s weekly “Code Break.” This initiative is designed to engage computer science students amid the school closures caused by COVID-19:

With schools closed and tens of millions of students at home, join Code.org each week for Code Break — help us build the world’s largest live interactive classroom, with weekly challenges to engage students of all abilities, even those without computers.

Forstall will appear at the event alongside rapper Macklemore, which seems to represent the dance and fun focus of the event:

Computer science is super fun because it is creative and playful. Whether it’s solving a puzzle, coding art, or designing an app, students prefer learning by exploring rather than memorizing. Students even rank CS their favorite subject after art, music, and dance.

You can sign up and learn more on the Code.org website. The Code Break stream is live every Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

I look forward to joining students around the world this week for a #CodeBreak. https://t.co/P5RhWAkrj8 — Scott Forstall (@forstall) May 18, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: