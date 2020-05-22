Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad $100 off in today’s best deals, plus iPhones from $130, more

Today’s best deals include notable iPad discounts during the Best Buy Memorial Day sale, plus a discount on Apple’s iPhones, and AirPods get another price drop. Hit the jump for the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy Memorial Day sale is live

The annual Best Buy Memorial Day sale is up and running today with some of the lowest prices of the year on iPads, Macs, and more. Free shipping is available for all with Amazon matching select deals, as well. You can pick up the 10.2-inch iPad from $250 at Amazon or Best Buy during Memorial Day weekend. That’s upwards of $100 off depending on the model you roll with and also matching our previous mention.

With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently.

Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

iPhone deals start at $130, today only

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone models from $130. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $440 or the larger XS Max starting at $510. Both are a match of our previous mention and down from the new condition starting price of $999.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case return to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $150. Typically fetching $199, the price had recently dropped to $169 and is now matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low seen only twice before.

Delivering the true wireless design you’ve come to expect from AirPods, this pair adds in support for Hey Siri alongside other perks from the H1 chip like fast pairing. There’s also a wireless charging case that means you’ll be able to toss the earbuds on a Qi charging pad, removing cables from the equation.

