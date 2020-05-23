Podcast of the Week: Spectacular Failures

One of my favorite podcasts of 2019 was Spectacular Failures. I discovered it right after it was released, and I couldn’t wait for each episode to be released. My favorite episode was the one where they looked into Toys R Us. I had heard that Toys R Us was actually headed towards profitability, but the private equity firms that owned it shut it down and took plenty of money in the progress.

No amount of nostalgia could save Toys R Us from the private equity firms that owned it.

Corporate crookedness. Family feuding. Hilariously half-baked decisions. Host Lauren Ober tackles some of the most spectacular business failures of all time, and what could have been done to avoid them. Some of these stories are shocking. Some are funny. Some are just downright sad. But each one will give you a totally new perspective on big business… and big failure. From American Public Media and the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

They look at a Christian theme park, MoviePass, Trump’s casinos, and more during season one. I’ve not heard anything about season two, but I hope it comes back soon.

