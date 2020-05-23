Podcast of the Week: Spectacular Failures

- May. 23rd 2020 9:00 am PT

0

One of my favorite podcasts of 2019 was Spectacular Failures. I discovered it right after it was released, and I couldn’t wait for each episode to be released. My favorite episode was the one where they looked into Toys R Us. I had heard that Toys R Us was actually headed towards profitability, but the private equity firms that owned it shut it down and took plenty of money in the progress.

No amount of nostalgia could save Toys R Us from the private equity firms that owned it.

9to5Mac’s Podcast of the Week is a weekly recommendation of a podcast you should add to your subscription list.

Corporate crookedness. Family feuding. Hilariously half-baked decisions. Host Lauren Ober tackles some of the most spectacular business failures of all time, and what could have been done to avoid them. Some of these stories are shocking. Some are funny. Some are just downright sad. But each one will give you a totally new perspective on big business… and big failure. From American Public Media and the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

They look at a Christian theme park, MoviePass, Trump’s casinos, and more during season one. I’ve not heard anything about season two, but I hope it comes back soon.

Subscribe to Spectacular Failures on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, or RSS.

Don’t forget about the great lineup of podcasts on the 9to5 Network.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incipio Organicore iPhone case

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Podcast of the Week

Podcast of the Week

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

Backblaze

Backblaze

Unlimited cloud-based backup for macOS for $6 per month
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.