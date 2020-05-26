Amazon’s big 1-day Anker sale headlines today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus notable price drops on iPad Pro, and the latest headphones from Bose. You’ll find all that and more down below.

Amazon’s Anker Gold Box returns with deals from $15

Today only, Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 37% off its popular smartphone charging accessories and more. Our top pick is the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim Wall Charger for $39. That’s down from the usual $55 price tag and an Amazon all-time low.

This 65W desktop charger sports a streamlined design with three 2.4A USB-A ports and a USB-C port, as well. That makes it a great option for powering up your gear daily, whether it be a MacBook, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, or Android device.

Notable deals on Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro

B&H is clearing out 2018 iPad Pro inventory with up to $250 off original prices, marking some of the best deals we’ve seen to date. As a comparison, this beats Amazon’s pricing by $50 or more across just about every model.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with ProMotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

Bose 700 ANC Wireless Headphones drop to $300

Trusted retailer Altatac via Rakuten offers the Bose 700 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $300 shipped. As a comparison, this pair of cans typically sells for $399 at retailers like Amazon. We’ve seen them around $350 in new condition previously while our last mention was for a refurbished set at $300. Today’s deal is amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time.

As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones are just as popular as their predecessors. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge.

