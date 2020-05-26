Apple will reopen over 100 US retail stores this week, most with curbside or storefront service only

Apple plans to reopen many more of its US retail stores this week as some regions continue to see a decline in new COVID-19 infections and relax stay-at-home orders. The third wave of US reopenings begins tomorrow, with most locations offering curbside or storefront service only.

Out of Apple’s 510 stores, all but the 52 locations in Greater China closed temporarily on March 13. As of May 26, a total of 148 Apple Stores across the world are open and practicing additional safety procedures.

Select Apple Stores in the US began reopening on May 11 following earlier reopenings in South Korea, Austria, Australia, and Germany. Many of the Apple Stores across Switzerland, Italy, and Canada have also reopened. A second wave of US reopenings announced on May 17 included more than 25 locations in Arkansas, California, Washington, Florida, Colorado, Hawaii, and Oklahoma.

Apple:

This week we’ll return to serving customers in many US locations. For customer safety and convenience, most stores will offer curbside or storefront service only, where we provide online order pick-up and Genius Bar appointments. Others will be open for walk-in customers and we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information about hours at their preferred location. Customers can also visit apple.com for support by phone or chat. We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.

While individual US state guidance varies, you can generally expect to be required to wear a mask and pass a temperature check to enter an Apple Store for the foreseeable future. The ability to browse is limited, with Apple emphasizing online sales and in-store support.

We recently analyzed the COVID-19 response of more than two dozen top retailers in comparison to Apple’s procedures. The new safety guidelines Apple has enforced for the protection of employees and customers are among the most stringent in the industry and have proven successful at reopenings around the world.

Customers at Apple Vintage Faire and Apple Roseville receive storefront and curbside service.

Stores Reopening This Week:

Arizona – In-store Service & Sales

Arrowhead (Glendale)

Chandler Fashion Center (Chandler)

La Encantada (Tucson)

SanTan Village (Gilbert)

Scottsdale Fashion Square (Scottsdale)

Scottsdale Quarter (Scottsdale)

California

In-store Service & Sales

Carlsbad (Carlsbad)

Fashion Valley (San Diego)

North County (Escondido)

Otay Ranch (Chula Vista)

State Street (Santa Barbara)

UTC (San Diego)

Storefront Service & Sales

4th Street (Berkeley)

Apple Park Visitor Center (Cupertino)

Bay Street (Emeryville)

Broadway Plaza (Walnut Creek)

Burlingame (Burlingame)

Chestnut Street (San Francisco)

Corte Madera (Corte Madera)

El Paseo Village (Palm Desert)

Fashion Island (Newport Beach)

Infinite Loop (Cupertino)

Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine)

Los Gatos (Los Gatos)

Palo Alto (Palo Alto)

Promenade Temecula (Temecula)

Stanford (Palo Alto)

Union Square (San Francisco)

Victoria Gardens (Rancho Cucamonga)

Curbside Service & Sales

Brea Mall (Brea)

Hillsdale (San Mateo)

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo)

Santa Rosa Plaza (Santa Rosa)

South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa)

The Oaks (Thousand Oaks)

Florida – In-store Service & Sales

Aventura (Aventura)

Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

Brickell City Centre (Miami)

Coconut Point (Estero)

Dadeland (Miami)

Lincoln Road (Miami Beach)

The Falls (Miami)

The Galleria (Fort Lauderdale)

The Gardens Mall (Palm Beach Gardens)

Waterside Shops (Naples)

Wellington Green (Wellington)

Georgia

In-store Service & Sales

Augusta (Augusta)

Storefront Service & Sales

Avalon (Alpharetta)

Cumberland Mall (Atlanta)

Lenox Square (Atlanta)

Mall of Georgia (Buford)

Perimeter (Atlanta)

Indiana – Storefront Service & Sales

University Park Mall (Mishawaka)

Kansas – Storefront Service & Sales

Leawood (Leawood)

Kentucky – Storefront Service & Sales

Fayette Mall (Lexington)

Oxmoor (Louisville)

Michigan – Curbside Service & Sales

Briarwood (Ann Arbor)

Eastwood Towne Center (Lansing)

Partridge Creek (Clinton Township)

Somerset (Troy)

Twelve Oaks (Novi)

Missouri – Storefront Service & Sales

Country Club Plaza (Kansas City)

Saint Louis Galleria (St. Louis)

West County (St. Louis)

Nevada – In-store Service & Sales

Summerlin (Las Vegas)

Summit Sierra (Reno)

Town Square (Las Vegas)

New Mexico – Storefront Service & Sales

ABQ Uptown (Albuquerque)

New York – Curbside Service & Sales

Eastview (Victor)

Ohio – Storefront Service & Sales

Crocker Park (Westlake)

Easton Town Center (Columbus)

Eton (Woodmere)

Kenwood Towne Centre (Cincinnati)

Polaris Fashion Place (Columbus)

Summit Mall (Akron)

The Greene (Beavercreek)

Oregon – Storefront Service & Sales

Pioneer Place (Portland)

Pennsylvania – Storefront Service & Sales

Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

South Carolina – In-store Service & Sales

Haywood Mall (Greenville)

Tennessee – Storefront Service & Sales

Cool Springs Galleria (Franklin)

West Town Mall (Knoxville)

Texas

In-store Service & Sales

Barton Creek (Austin)

Baybrook (Friendswood)

Domain Northside (Austin)

First Colony Mall (Sugar Land)

Highland Village (Houston)

Houston Galleria (Houston)

La Cantera (San Antonio)

Memorial City (Houston)

North Star (San Antonio)

The Woodlands (The Woodlands)

Willowbrook Mall (Houston)

Storefront Service & Sales

Cielo Vista Mall (El Paso)

Knox Street (Dallas)

NorthPark Center (Dallas)

Galleria Dallas (Dallas)

Southlake Town Square (Southlake)

University Park Village (Fort Worth)

Utah – Storefront Service & Sales

City Creek Center (Salt Lake City)

Fashion Place (Murray)

Station Park (Farmington)

Virginia – In-store Service & Sales

Lynnhaven Mall (Virginia Beach)

MacArthur Center (Norfolk)

Wisconsin – Storefront Service & Sales

Hilldale (Madison)

Apple also plans to reopen 2 locations in Japan and 2 in Italy on May 27. Sydney, Australia’s flagship store and two locations in Sweden reopen May 28.

Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: